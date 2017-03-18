MSJ Completes Three-Peat in D-4

Saturday, March 18th



BARRE, Vt. - West Rutland made it interesting in the first half, but Mt. St. Joseph pulled away in the second to win 50-36 and claim their third straight D-IV Girls Basketball State Championship at the Barre Municipal Auditorium Saturday.

The Golden Horde seized the lead late in the first half, with Lauren Harvey poking the ball loose for Shelby Grabowski, who then hit Harvey on the give and go.

But MSJ answered early in the third: Jenna Eaton hit a three ball to reclaim the lead at 22-21, and after Bethany Garrow scored on a layup to make it 24-23, the Wave never trailed again. aton had 17 points to lead MSJ, while fellow senior Shannon Elms added 12.

"I can't even explain it," said Eaton. "Most people don't even get to come here once and win and we did it three times in a row. It's just surreal to know that we were able to do it 3 times."

"It just feels amazing," Elms said. "We worked really hard throughout the entire season and it just feels great to be a part of this team and to be able to come out here and do a three-peat with basically my second family is great."

The win gave MSJ it's fourth title in school history.