Police still looking into disappearance 13 years later

MONTGOMERY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police investigators say they're still looking into active leads that could solve the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl last seen 13 years ago.

Brianna Maitland disappeared from Montgomery, Vermont, on March 19, 2004. She was last seen at the Black Lantern Inn, where she worked.

Police say they believe Maitland was the victim of a crime.

Maitland's family continues to offer $20,000 for information. They offer $10,000 for anyone who can identify where Maitland is and $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of someone responsible for her disappearance. The reward expires in July.

The Vermont State Police is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible person.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.