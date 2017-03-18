Vermont motel to reopen, half of rooms to serve homeless

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont motel that was sold in December will soon reopen to serve a different clientele that includes the homeless.

The Bel-Aire Motel first opened in the middle of the last century and will reopen this spring in Burlington as an eight-unit apartment complex.

The Burlington Free Press says it will be owned and operated by the nonprofit organization Champlain Housing Trust. The trust says half of the units will accommodate homeless people who are recovering from or undergoing treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The trust won city approval this month. The most visible change might take place when crews remove the motel's vintage sign from the late 1950s.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Hotel to house homeless recovering from medical care