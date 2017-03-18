After snowstorm, Pico sees 10 times more skiers and riders

A mid-week storm turned bare mountain trails into prime-time ski and riding.

A packed-full parking lot at Pico Mountain in March can only mean one thing.

“Best conditions we've seen here all year,” said David Pollack, from New York.

Thanks to the recent storm that dropped over 30 inches of fresh powder – opening all 57 trails.

"I had weekend plans and when I heard the big snow storm on Tuesday and Wednesday - timing was just perfect,” said Gaeta Labrie, from Montreal.

It's a complete turn-around from a week ago. Only 14 trails were open with spring-like conditions.

"It was great skiing but it really did some damage to our trail count," said Rich McCoy, Pico's Director of Operations.

McCoy says it's typical to see spring conditions this time of year. The mountain – which is just down the road from Killington – attracting mostly locals.

But Saturday, mountain staff says there were 10 times as many people on the slopes compared to last Saturday.

Pico attracted riders from all over New England and Canada in search of fresh tracks.

"A lot of packed powder and still a lot of fresh powder out in the trees,” said Pollack.

“This is the best snow we've had all year and from what I've heard, probably the biggest snow storm we've had in three years," said McCoy.

If the weather allows them to, Pico will be opened until April 9.