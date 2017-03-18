There's no business like snow business for ski shops

With more traffic on the mountain, ski-related retail shops are reaping the benefit as well.

Surefoot ski shop is located in between Killington and Pico and has seen a substantial hike in business this past week. They fit skiers and riders with custom made boots.

Mark Bragg has been working there for 6 years and says snowflakes always equal people spending more money. And he says the lack of snow before this week was adding to the winter blues.

"It's been busier definitely been busier but once again it's all about the attitude and the attitude has been good, everyone is happy. So that translates into more dollars in the register," said Bragg.

Bragg says he's hoping conditions remain to drag out the season as long as possible.