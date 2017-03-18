Quantcast

There's no business like snow business for ski shops - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

There's no business like snow business for ski shops

Posted: Updated:
KILLINGTON, Vt. -

With more traffic on the mountain, ski-related retail shops are reaping the benefit as well.

Surefoot ski shop is located in between Killington and Pico and has seen a substantial hike in business this past week. They fit skiers and riders with custom made boots.

Mark Bragg has been working there for 6 years and says snowflakes always equal people spending more money. And he says the lack of snow before this week was adding to the winter blues.

"It's been busier definitely been busier but once again it's all about the attitude and the attitude has been good, everyone is happy. So that translates into more dollars in the register," said Bragg.

Bragg says he's hoping conditions remain to drag out the season as long as possible.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.