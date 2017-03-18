Young chefs test their skills in Iron Chef competition

More than 200 Vermont Students competed in the annual Vermont Junior Iron Chef Competition Saturday.

It's the 10th year of the competition in Vermont. Students from middle and high schools across the state competed for awards in three categories: Those included best use of local foods and the biggest crowd pleaser. More than 50 schools competed. Teams had 90 minutes to cook up the all vegetarian dishes. And while the culinary arts obviously takes center stage, organizers say they hope the students walk away with a powerful message.

"For them to feel empowered about healthy eating, to understand what it means to eat well, to understand how to do it for themselves, and to understand where their food is coming from and the integrity of their food," Amy Gifford, Junior Iron Chef Vermont Coordinator.

One of the many rules for the competition was that the meals only include ingredients that would be allowed in schools. For example alcohol and nut ingredients could not be used. Twelve schools earned titles at the end of the day from two rounds of competitions.

Winners:

Morning Round High School:

South Burlington High School—Lively Local Award

Champlain Valley Union High School—Mise En Place Award

Kindle Farm School—Crowd Pleaser Award

Morning Round Middle School:

Milton Middle School—Lively Local Award

St. Albans Town Educational Center—Mise En Place Award

Flood Brook School—Crowd Pleaser Award

Afternoon Round High School:

Green Mountain Union High School—Lively Local Award

Burlington High School—Mise En Place Award

Missisquoi Valley union High School—Crowd Pleaser Award

Afternoon Round Middle School:

Green Mountain Middle School—Lively Local

Vergennes Union Middle School—Mise En Place

Crossett Brook Middle School—Crowd Pleaser