Lyndon Takes First Title in School History

Saturday, March 18th

BARRE, Vt. -- Lyndon jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the D-II Girls Basketball title game and never looked back as they cruised to a 40-15 win over Mill River Saturday at Barre Municipal Auditorium. With the win, the Vikings claimed the first state championship in program history.

Madalyn Sanborn led the way for Lyndon, scoring the first bucket of the game and finishing with 13 points in her final high school game.

"We've been working for this since like fifth grade so it's just so relieving," Sanborn said. "We've come so close, had so many disappointing ends and finally getting it is just awesome."

Fellow senior Zea Macris added six points for the Vikings to help the team she joined two years ago to the victory.

"We've been working for this for a long time," she said. "I know my captains have been trying for four years. I know they really really wanted it and they got it so I'm proud of them."

Lyndon's defense smothered top seed Mill River from the opening tip and opened up a double digit lead before the break. A couple quick buckets in the third put the game completely out of reach.

Not only did Lyndon claim their first state title, but they did it in their first trip to the final: the Vikings had made eight previous trips to the state semifinals, but had never advanced to the championship game.