Drive for five: CVU wins 5th straight D-1 title

Saturday, March 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The CVU girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and held on late to beat St. Johnsbury 36-33 and win a fifth straight Division One state title Saturday night at Patrick Gym.

Marlee Gunn had a team high 11 for CVU and hit two free throws with nine seconds left to give the Redhawks a three point cushion and a desperation three at the buzzer from St. Johnsbury came up short.

The Redhawks built a 17-4 lead midway thru the second quarter before St. Johnsbury closed the half on a 7-0 run to trail by six at the break 17-11.

The lead hovered around six until midway thru the fourth quarter. Sadie Stetson (a game high 15) hit an acrobatic layup to pull the Hilltoppers within two with under four minutes to go. St. Johnsbury would take a one point lead on three free throws from Josie Choinere (8 points), but CVU would come right back down the court and get two inside from Shannon Loiseau (6 points) to retake the lead with under two minutes to go.

St. Johnsbury had a couple of chances to take the lead, but a jumper by Stetson rolled around the rim and out...and a contested drive by Choinere was ruled lost out of bounds with no foul called, leading to Gunn's free throws.

With the win, CVU ties Essex in the mid to late 90's as the only two programs to win five D-1 state titles in a row.