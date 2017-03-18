Thetford Pulls Off Wild Comeback to Take D3 Title

Thetford trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but rallied to beat Windsor 53-52 and claim its first state championship since winning back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

Reagan Covey led the way with 23 points, including the winner in the closing seconds.

"I was thinking that we could do it and we just needed to stick together and talk to each other and get out of our own heads really," said Covey. "We had it all together, we just needed to get it together. I can't even explain it, I'm just so proud."

"It was a dream come true for me and my teammates," added fellow senior Emily Emerson. "It's an amazing feeling and indescribable that we won."