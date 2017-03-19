Quantcast

In The Kitchen: Maple pecan squares

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

MAPLE PECAN SQUARES

Ingredients:

Base:

1 cup flour
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 stick butter, room temperature

Topping:

2/3 cup brown sugar
1 cup maple syrup
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 stick butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup pecans, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons flour

Process:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rub together the base ingredients (flour, brown sugar, and butter) in a bowl until well combined. Then press firmly into an 8"x8" pan (you can spray the pan with non-stick spray to make the bars come out easier). Bake for 5 minutes, then set aside. Next combine the brown sugar and maple syrup in a pot. Simmer the mixture over the stove for 5 minutes. Let mixture cool, then pour over beaten eggs. Stir in the remaining ingredients (butter, salt, pecans, vanilla extract, flour), until well combined. Pour the mixture over the partially baked dough and bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Then reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake for another 20 minutes. Once cooled, slice into squares and enjoy!

(recipe courtesy of food.com)

