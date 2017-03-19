BCBS supports independent surgery center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's largest insurer is throwing its support behind an independent surgical center that would compete with the University of Vermont Medical Center and affiliated hospitals.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont came out in support of the proposed center in Colchester about a month before the Green Mountain Care Board hears final arguments on a certificate of need.

Green Mountain Surgery Center developers tell The Burlington Free Press that the facility would offer certain procedures for less than UVM Medical Center.

Spokeswoman Amy Cooper said colonoscopies, for example, would cost between $1,000 and $1,500, which is less than half the cost at the UVM Medical Center.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is leading opposition to the surgery center. UVM Medical Center is the group's largest member.

