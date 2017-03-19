Quantcast

Police: Barre man attempts car jacking

BERLIN, Vt. -

A Barre man is in police custody after attempting to car jack a vehicle late Saturday.

It happened near Stewart Road and Hill Street Extension in Berlin.  Police say they were responding to a burglary in progress when they spotted 29-year-old Michael Perry clinging to the hood of a moving car. Authorities say Perry attempted to flag down a car filled with teenage girls, and then climbed on top of it. The driver took evasive action as Perry attempted to smash the windshield.

Officers spotted the car and were able to take Perry into custody after a brief struggle.  He faces a slew of charges including assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and heroin possession.

