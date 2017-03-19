Airbnb: Vermonters earned $17M last year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Revenue earned by Vermonters through Airbnb is growing.

The San Francisco-based company says 140,000 guests stayed in Vermont last year through the online home-sharing service. All told, it says Vermonters earned more than $17 million, an 87 percent jump.

The company says there are 3,000 active hosts in Vermont who have property available for rent.

The state and Airbnb have an agreement where the company collects the state's rooms and meals tax and pays the state to level the playing field with traditional hotels and motels. Some towns in Vermont also charge a local assessment.

