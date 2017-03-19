Quantcast

USFWS to help threatened beetle in Vermont and New Hampshire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior is going to help establish populations of the threatened Puritan tiger beetle on state owned land in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The project, part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Cooperative Recovery Initiative, is one of nine projects across 12 states funded with $3.7 million to conserve and recover some of the nation's most at-risk species on or near national wildlife refuges.

A team from the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge will establish two new viable subpopulations of the threatened Puritan tiger beetle.

The project will raise the beetles in the lab and then release them at protected habitat sites.

