Plattsburgh church designated LGBTQ friendly

Voters in seven towns made some critical decisions Tuesday night on whether to merge their school districts.
Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Jolley gas station in St. Albans.
Police in South Burlington say they cracked a fraud case.
The sex offender accused of taking a Vermont teen out of state appeared in court Tuesday. William Smith was charged with violating probation and failing to comply with the sex offender registry.
A Green Mountain Union High School senior pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he sexually assaulted two teenage girls.
An international gun smuggling scheme allegedly went right through a library that straddles the U.S.-Canada border.
A string of stolen cars spans three states and police think a juvenile from New Hampshire is responsible for the crimes.
Police are investigating a vandalism and theft incident at a laundromat in Waitsfield.
