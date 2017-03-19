Quantcast

Police respond to South Burlington Standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police are on the scene of a reported standoff in South Burlington.

It started after 7 p.m. Sunday at a house on White Street.  Police have closed traffic on the street and are asking drivers coming off Airport Parkway to seek another route. South Burlington Police are being assisted by officers from Burlington and Williston. No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew on scene and will update with further details.

