Police close South Burlington street for domestic incident

A street in South Burlington was shutdown Sunday evening after a standoff with a woman who police say was suffering from a mental crisis.

Police were called to White Street early Sunday evening after the woman gained entry to a house that she was not authorized to be in. Police say she was acting erratically and had apparently just gotten into a fight with her mom, who lives at the residence. The mother was not home when police were called to the scene.

"At one point the window was open and our officers realized their was a very strong smell of gasoline -- some sort of petroleum product coming from inside the house. Fortunately with some good work from the officers they were able to convince the women to exit the house on her own. She came out, she's been taken to the hospital," said South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple.

Police believe the woman doused the home with the fuel. Gas and power were shut off to the house as crew worked to gain entry and mitigate the situation. The road was reopened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

