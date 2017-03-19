Vermont officials preview hunting season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont wildlife officials will detail hunting season prospects at several public meetings this week.

Officials will release the results of the 2016 deer and moose seasons. They will also field questions from hunters regarding the animals and their experiences last season.

The public can also weigh in on the 2017 moose hunting season. The archery season will be held in early October and the firearms season will be in late October. Permits will be issued on a lottery system and hunters can suggest how many permits they believe should be awarded this year.

Meetings will be held in Brattleboro, March 21; Island Pond, March 23; and Middlebury, March 25.

