Quebec driver clocked over 100 MPH on I-91

A Quebec man has been cited for driving well over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 91.  

Police say 57-year-old David Rosenberg was traveling from the Montreal area when he passed a Vermont State Trooper Friday evening at speeds well in excess of 100 miles per hour. The incident happened in the southbound lane in Lyndon.  Rosenberg was pulled over, arrested, and released on citation to appear in court at a later date.  

