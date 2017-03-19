Friends and family hold vigil for Brianna Maitland

It's been exactly thirteen years since Brianna Maitland went missing. Sunday she was remembered with a candle light vigil in Enosburg Falls.

Maitland was last seen in Montgomery when she left work at the Black Lantern Inn. Police believe she was a victim of foul play. Loved ones at the vigil say they are not losing hope -- they want to bring Brianna home.

"Very heartbreaking. We thought this would be over by now, and we just haven't come up with anything solid," said Mark Harper, a volunteer Investigator active in Maitland's Case.

"I wish there was more that we can do to search for her, and as of now all we can do is keep the voice of her story as much as we can, and by having her vigil, that's one thing that we're trying to do, and we always hope that she will be found," said Kira Trombley, Maitland's friend.

Investigators say they will start searching again in the spring and plan to keep expanding their search grounds until they find Maitland.

