Top 3 on 3 for March 19th

At number three, Thetford trailed Windsor by 13 points in the fourth quarter of the D3 girls basketball championship on Saturday but Reagan Covey brought the Panthers all the way back. She scored 23 points on the night, including the eventual game winner with just seconds to go as Thetford claimed its second title in 4 years.



At number two, St. J couldn't take the D1 girls title from CVU, but their semifinal win was special. Josie Chioniere goes the length of the court in just over six seconds to beat BFA at the overtime buzzer and put the Toppers in the title game.

And at number one, the Vermont Bucks have brought pro football to the state, and a local boy had the play of the night in the franchise's debut Friday. Milton's own Jamie Holbrook came up with the sack, forced the fumble, and eventually scooped and scored for Vermont in a dominating 73-21 win over the Connecticut Chiefs. Win #1 in the books for the Bucks, and the number one spot in the Top 3 on 3 to Holbrook.