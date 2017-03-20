Cards Return with Trophy

The Plattsburgh State Women's Hockey Team arrived at Burlington International Airport Sunday afternoon with its fourth straight NCAA championship trophy in tow, then boarded a bus back to campus where they were greeted by their fans. After winning the title at Stafford arena each of the last three seasons, NCAA rules dictated the Cardinals had to go out to Michigan in order to do it again this year. Plattsburgh cruised by Norwich in Friday's semifinal before emerging with a come-from-behind overtime win over host Adrian yesterday. The tougher nature of this victory make's it just a little bit sweeter for this year's crop of seniors.

"We've seen them twice and they took us into overtime the last time too so we knew that it was gonna be a battle," said Julia Duquette, a senior defenceman that rescued her team with a shorthanded goal to force overtime in the title game. "We just had to find it and dig deep and just have more heart is what it came down to, you know. We weren't gonna let it happen, we weren't gonna lose that game."

"Their crowd was absolutely insane," added senior goalie Camille Leonard. "They were behind both nets and they were booing me the whole time and booing our team so I think it was just really special to win it in their barn and show them that it just doesn't matter where we play, we're gonna win it."

"It's kind of hard to go back and think about what happened," Erin Brand, the overtime hero. "I kind of blacked out, I just saw the puck hit the back of the net and I saw the goal light go off and I just started throwing my gear and everybody tackled me to the ground. It was just an incredible feeling and I didn't even know what to do."

In addition to being the Cardinals' fourth straight national championship, it's the sixth in program history.