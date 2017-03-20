Inspired by Vermont K-9, sick Texas boy makes new friend

Police in St. Albans say they caught an armed robber.
Police say two Burlington residents assaulted a man early Wednesday morning.
A teenager suspected of car thefts in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is behind bars.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for distributing heroin in 2015.
A bridge in Addison County will be closed for two months starting June 21.
One of the hottest spots to be in the Queen City during the summertime is undergoing changes again.
Vermont lawmakers are back in Montpelier trying to resolve budget issues to avoid a government shutdown.
The fate of a bill that would make Vermont the ninth state in the country to legalize the recreational use of marijuana is uncertain as lawmakers consider whether to approve a revised proposal after their first effort was...