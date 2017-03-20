Quantcast

VSP look for driver of crashed car

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police need your help after a crash Sunday night in St. Johnsbury.

Officials say just before 11 p.m. Sunday the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee went off Sylvain Road and smashed into a tree. When police got there, the car was empty.

If you have information, Call State Police in St. Johnsbury.

