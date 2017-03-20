Mount Snow plans to install pipeline for snowmaking project

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Mount Snow ski resort plans to resume the construction of its snowmaking system.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the completion of the construction related to the West Lake snowmaking pond had been delayed pending the release of $52 million in funding from the federal EB-5 funding program that offers permanent residency to foreign investors.

The funding was released in December. The West Dover resort is using the money to expand its snowmaking and replace an aging base lodge with a three-story, 36,000 square-foot building.

Mount Snow project manager Brendan Ryan says he spoke with the Wilmington Select Board this month about installing a new pipeline for the project. Mount snow officials have requested that the town close Coldbrook Road during daylight hours from April 17 to July 28.

