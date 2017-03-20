NY State Trooper succumbs to 9/11 related cancer

Family and friends gathered in Plattsburgh Monday to honor the life of a former New York State Trooper who died from cancer he got while responding to 9/11.

Just a few years after Brian Falb joined the New York State Police in the North Country, terrorists attacked America. Falb was just 32 when he was sent to New York City on 9/11. In 2016 he learned that he had brain cancer and doctors determined it was a result of his time spent at Ground Zero.

"He fought that the same way he did everything else in life--with bravery and determination, so he's gonna be missed up here. He was a solid and dependable member of this community that people looked up to and counted on," said New York State Police Superintendent George Beach.

Falb passed away on March 13th after fighting the cancer for months with his family by his side. Monday morning hundreds of law enforcement officers from New York and New Jersey State Police, to Customs and Border Patrol officers, lined up outside the St. Peter's Church in Plattsburgh to honor him during his funeral.

"He had a great sense of humor. Right up until his last days, the people that were around him really felt connected, and he was able to connect with people in a moment's notice. The first time I spent time with him, after about 15 minutes I felt like I'd known him his whole life, and that's the way a lot of people felt about him," said New York State Police Troop B Commander John Tibbitts.

Falb was originally from Long Island, but spent his nearly 20 year career with State Police in the North Country's Troop B. In addition to responding to the September 11th attacks, he was sent on missions such as Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, and the 2015 massive manhunt for escaped prisoners in Dannemora.

"A trooper by definition is one, a state police officer; two, a private soldier in calvary, armored, or airborne unit; and three, a reliable and uncomplaining person. All three definitions are a perfect fit for Brian," said Alesia Terry, a speaker at the funeral.

Speakers at the funeral, like Andrea Lipack, read letters written by his children in honor of their father: "I'm definitely going to miss hearing his voice in the crowd at every game. I know that he will always be looking down at me scoring goals for him. I couldn't be happier to call him my dad."

A community honoring a beloved father, husband, and hero.