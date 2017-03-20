Middlebury Salon features Tata Harper room

You may remember this skin care company, Tata Harper, from a previous Made in Vermont. Now thanks to a Vermont salon owner, the brand isn't just made in Vermont, it's being put to use here as well.

As a kid, going to your room meant grounded. At Parlour in Middlebury, going to this room means pampered.

"We're the only ones in Vermont to have it," said Lisa Phelps, the salon's co-owner. Here, the skin care items of choice are made by Tata Harper.

We featured the company back in December of 2011. They're all natural and hand crafted on Tata Harper's 1,200 square-foot farm in Shoreham, Vermont.

Seven years ago Phelps started using Tata Harper. Last Summer she moved into her Middlebury location just 15 minutes from Harper's farm. "I asked her if I could make a room that represented her and use that room to help sell the product and have people experience the product," Phelps said.

With that, the Tata Harper room was born. There's only two others in the country and they're both in California.

"The roots of the company are based here. This is where it all began and we want to make sure that all the local Vermonters are first and foremost enjoying the benefits of the products," said Kristen Erb, Tata Harper's Vice President.

Products that were mostly shipped to New York City, LA, Miami, and Dallas can now be purchased in person just a few miles away from where they were created.

"When I wanted to purchase this prior to this being here, I had to actually order it online, so this has been great for someone like me who's not a great planner," said Courtney DeBisschop, a Parlour client.

"It's nice to give my clients a Vermont product," Phelps said.

In a state with punishing winters, what this Tata Harper room provides is naturally rewarding.

