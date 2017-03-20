Montpelier car sharing pilot program to end in April

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A small, car-sharing pilot program in Montpelier is ending after two years.

Vermont Public Radio reports the program, run by the nonprofit CarShare Vermont in partnership with the state, will end next month.

The nonprofit says membership growth has leveled off since the program's initial strong interest.

The group says car sharing is difficult in rural areas because residents are spread out and have limited access to public transportation.

The program aims to serve people who occasionally need a car to run errands or take day trips.

Fees are based on the amount of time used and miles driven. The fee includes fuel and insurance.

CarShare Vermont was established in the Burlington area in 2008. It has roughly 1,000 members sharing 17 vehicles.

