Vermont ACLU marking 50th year, membership growth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary, says it has more than tripled its membership since Donald Trump was elected president, part of a national trend.

The chapter has added new staff and increased its capacity in litigation, policy advocacy and community organizing.

James Duff Lyall, executive director, says Vermont is up to 7,000 members. It was at 2,000 prior to the election.

The Vermont organization marks its anniversary on March 25.

The ACLU of Vermont recently announced the hiring of its first full-time policy director, Chloé White, who will lead the organization's legislative advocacy beginning next month.

The ACLU has won court orders in several states against the GOP president's travel ban, which he has defended as critical to keeping America safe.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.