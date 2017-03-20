Driver injured when car hits school bus

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a driver of a car was at fault in a collision with a school bus in Rockingham.

Police say the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union bus was in the process of pulling onto a road Monday morning when its rear wheel and fender were hit by a car.

The two students on the bus and the bus driver were not hurt.

The 76-year-old driver of the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken the hospital with lacerations and bruises.

The car driver told police she was blinded by the morning sun and didn't see the bus pulling into the road.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The supervisory union sent another bus to pick up the students.

No tickets have been issued.

