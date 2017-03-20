Committee proposes enhancements to St. Johnsbury riverfront

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The St. Johnsbury Riverfront Revitalization Committee in Vermont has proposed new pedestrian enhancements along the Passumpsic River as part of their effort to rejuvenate the Bay Street riverfront.

The Caledonian Record reports the proposal calls for the installation of new sidewalks through the Portland Street bridge along with a pedestrian trail that would increase access to downtown St. Johnsbury and the riverfront.

Adam Kane, the committee's chairman, says the trail would open up a path for users of the nearby Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to get to St. Johnsbury's downtown district and the riverfront area.

Estimates have shown that the proposal would cost somewhere within the $200,000 range. The committee would seek grants, donations and likely municipal funding to pay for the project.

Work would require zoning permits and state approvals.

