Study: Parents failing to keep prescription opioids away from kids

A new study finds poison control centers in the U.S. receive 32 calls a day about children being exposed to prescription opioids. Doctors say there's a disconnect between what parents know they should do, and what they actually do to keep their medications away from children.

The number of children exposed to prescription opioids has fallen since 2009, but levels are still up from 2000,

and that has doctors concerned.

"Lots of bad things can happen when children get into these medicines," said Dr. Marcel Casavant, the Medical Director at the Central Ohio Poison Center. "Children getting sleepy, even to the point of coma and death, and children get respiratory depression where they decrease breathing or even stop breathing."

A study in the journal Pediatrics found the main groups at risk for exposure are curious youngsters under five, and teenagers looking to either get high or harm themselves. And while pediatric exposure to most prescription painkillers has declined, exposure to buprenorphine continues to climb.

It's prescribed to people who've previously been addicted to drugs.

"Although among the medications used for addiction, buprenorphine is the safest for the addicts, it turns out to be extremely dangerous to young children," Dr. Casavant said. "Parents should keep medication stored up and away, out of sight and out of reach every time after every single use."

Parents are also advised to keep medicine in its original packaging, start practicing safe storage as soon as your first child is born, and save the poison help number in your phone, as well as posting it in the house.