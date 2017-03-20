Leahy takes aim at Trump Supreme Court nominee

Shocking video of police shooting wasn't enough to convict Shocking video of police shooting wasn't enough to convict The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquitted. The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquitted.

Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder Ex-Texas nurse accused of killing dozens charged with murder A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks.

Official: Oakland mayor bungled police sex misconduct probe Official: Oakland mayor bungled police sex misconduct probe A court-appointed California investigator has blamed Oakland's mayor and the city's former police chief for mishandling and downplaying a sexual misconduct scandal in the city's police department. A court-appointed California investigator has blamed Oakland's mayor and the city's former police chief for mishandling and downplaying a sexual misconduct scandal in the city's police department.

Ohio city makes plans for North Korea-held student's funeral Ohio city makes plans for North Korea-held student's funeral The Ohio hometown of the 22-year-old college student detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea before being sent home in a coma is making plans for his funeral. The Ohio hometown of the 22-year-old college student detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea before being sent home in a coma is making plans for his funeral.

Uber CEO is pushed out as company tries to clean up its act Uber CEO is pushed out as company tries to clean up its act Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside.

Chief: Police testing for sex assault of slain Virginia teen Chief: Police testing for sex assault of slain Virginia teen Virginia detectives say the beating death of a teenage Muslim girl appears to have been a case of road rage, but the case has left doubt among Islamic leaders who say it looks too much like a hate crime. Virginia detectives say the beating death of a teenage Muslim girl appears to have been a case of road rage, but the case has left doubt among Islamic leaders who say it looks too much like a hate crime.