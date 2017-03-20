Charlotte officials vote to consider changing local landmark's zoning regulation

Black Lives Matter Vermont investigated racial disparities in the Burlington School District.
In the shadow of Wednesday’s political drama there was a mini crisis under the golden dome.
A Canadian man has been charged with an airport stabbing in Flint, Michigan. The FBI says he entered the U.S. at the crossing in Champlain, New York.
A burglar targeted the home of an elderly man on his most vulnerable day. The man had been away from home attending his wife's funeral.
Police in St. Albans say they caught an armed robber.
Police say two Burlington residents assaulted a man early Wednesday morning.
A teenager suspected of car thefts in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is behind bars.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for distributing heroin in 2015.
