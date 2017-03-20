Quantcast

Former NY day care worker sentenced for child porn - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Former NY day care worker sentenced for child porn

Posted: Updated:
Michael Kimball Michael Kimball
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A Plattsburgh man will spend the next 10 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Federal authorities say Michael Kimball, 29, took a plea in October, admitting to downloading and distributing child porn.

Kimball was an employee of the Keeseville Kids' Cove day care center but was fired after his arrest. He will be required to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.