Quantcast

Police: South Burlington man targeted teens for sex - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: South Burlington man targeted teens for sex

Posted: Updated:
Leroy Headley Leroy Headley
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A South Burlington man faces sexual assault charges after police say he targeted a pair of teenagers.

They say Leroy Headley, 35, met the 13-year-old girls at the University Mall last fall. They say he remained in contact with them and that last month he rented a room at a South Burlington hotel, gave the girls alcohol and sexually assaulted them.

Headley is out on conditions.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.