Police: Snowmobiler died on Vt. trails

A Canadian man has been charged with an airport stabbing in Flint, Michigan. The FBI says he entered the U.S. at the crossing in Champlain, New York.
A burglar targeted the home of an elderly man on his most vulnerable day. The man had been away from home attending his wife's funeral.
Police in St. Albans say they caught an armed robber.
Police say two Burlington residents assaulted a man early Wednesday morning.
A teenager suspected of car thefts in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont is behind bars.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for distributing heroin in 2015.
The Vermont Air Guard has not received orders to take any action in regard to its fleet of F-16s after a crash in Houston.
A bridge in Addison County will be closed for two months starting June 21.
