Police: Snowmobiler died on Vt. trails

Another snowmobiler has died on the trails in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say it happened sometime overnight March 19 or March 20 on VAST Trail 106 in Reading near Brown School House Road.

They say the body of Stephen Titus, 20, of Reading was found the morning of March 20.

Police say it looks like Titus went off the trail and hit trees. They say speed was the main factor in that crash.

Police initially reported Titus was not wearing a helmet but March 23 they released an updated report that said those initial findings were incorrect and he was, in fact, wearing his helmet.