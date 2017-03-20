Quantcast

Police: Snowmobiler died on Vt. trails - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Snowmobiler died on Vt. trails

Posted: Updated:
READING, Vt. -

Another snowmobiler has died on the trails in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say it happened sometime overnight March 19 or March 20 on VAST Trail 106 in Reading near Brown School House Road.

They say the body of Stephen Titus, 20, of Reading was found the morning of March 20.

Police say it looks like Titus went off the trail and hit trees. They say speed was the main factor in that crash.

Police initially reported Titus was not wearing a helmet but March 23 they released an updated report that said those initial findings were incorrect and he was, in fact, wearing his helmet.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.