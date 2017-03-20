Region beginning to bounce back from drought

The big snowfall last week is helping the state climb back out from a drought.

Last year was a low snow year, and it was compounded by a dry spring and summer. Since then then the weather has started to cooperate and the region is getting more normal precipitation.

Officially most of Vermont is still in a drought, but National Weather Service meteorologists hope that will get better in the next few weeks.

Related Stories:

Water woes has Vermonters needing emergency wells drilled

Water woes prompt conservation efforts in Jeffersonville

Summer drought leaves Vt. wells running dry

Officials urge Vermonters to conserve water