Region beginning to bounce back from drought

The big snowfall last week is helping the state climb back out from a drought.

Last year was a low snow year, and it was compounded by a dry spring and summer. Since then then the weather has started to cooperate and the region is getting more normal precipitation. 

Officially most of Vermont is still in a drought, but National Weather Service meteorologists hope that will get better in the next few weeks.

