Police investigate fatal stabbing near Springfield school

A Springfield woman is dead after police say her boyfriend stabbed her in the neck inside her sister's apartment.

Police were called to the Union Street home around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Police say the victim, Betty Rodriguez, 58, was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Vermont State Police also responded to the scene and were seen using metal detectors up and down the street, apparently looking for the weapon used during the incident.

The suspect, Arnaldo Cruz, 53, was located about 100 yards from the house.

Chief Doug Johnston, Springfield Police Department: When I got there he was lying down on the ground. He was taken at gunpoint. He did not give us any hard time at all.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Did he admit to the crime?

Chief Doug Johnston: Not to me he didn't.

Police are not saying what led up to the stabbing. They did say, however, that the residents of the home where the crime took place have been the subjects of drug investigations in the past.

Cruz is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.