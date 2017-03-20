Quantcast

Colchester woman pleads not guilty after alleged drunken high-sp - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Colchester woman pleads not guilty after alleged drunken high-speed chase

Posted: Updated:
COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A Colchester woman pleaded not guilty Monday after police say she led them on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

Investigators say that chase lasted for 16 minutes and that her car swerved into oncoming traffic.

Police say they tried to pull over Kylee Raduechel for speeding near the Winooski River Bridge, but they say she didn't stop, instead leading them on a chase along Route 15 and other roads and then back onto the Interstate finally ending on Dorset Street in South Burlington.

And when her car was stopped she allegedly told police, "you want to give me my DUI, you got it."

They say she was drunk and also had heroin with her.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.