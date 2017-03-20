Quantcast

Checking in with House Speaker Mitzi Johnson - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Checking in with House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We're more than halfway through Vermont's legislative session, so we decided to check in with House Speaker Mitzi Johnson.  

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.