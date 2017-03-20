Vermont women talk business in Burlington

In the shadow of Wednesday’s political drama there was a mini crisis under the golden dome.
Black Lives Matter Vermont investigated racial disparities in the Burlington School District.
A Bethel man was discovered passed out in his car with 78 bags of heroin.
Police in Plattsburgh say they nabbed two men with about 8,000 dollars' worth of heroin.
A Canadian man has been charged with an airport stabbing in Flint, Michigan. The FBI says he entered the U.S. at the crossing in Champlain, New York.
A burglar targeted the home of an elderly man on his most vulnerable day. The man had been away from home attending his wife's funeral.
Police in St. Albans say they caught an armed robber.
Police say two Burlington residents assaulted a man early Wednesday morning.
