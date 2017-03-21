Judge rules NY woman accused in firearms instructor shooting incompetent

A Vermont judge says a New York woman accused of turning the gun on her shooting instructor two years ago is currently incompetent to stand trial. Now, prosecutors will try to hospitalize her and keep her off the streets.

The judge ruled that the accused shooter understands the court procedure and process but is not able to properly consult with her attorney in a rational manner. The issue at stake now is her future competency, a fluid state that's determined by the court following treatment and now there are more delays as the victim continues to await justice.

"The decision by the court was disappointing," said Sarah George, Chittenden County state's attorney.

Veronica Lewis, 32, has more time before she could face a jury. It's after a judge's new ruling found she is currently not competent to stand trial.

"His finding means that we kind of have to stall prosecution of Ms. Lewis," said George.

Lewis is being held without bail and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

It's a case that stems back to 2015 when Lewis allegedly escaped from a mental health facility and went to a shooting lesson at a Westford gun range. Lewis had allegedly told counselors she liked firing guns to deal with emotions, but authorities say she instead turned the gun on her instructor, Darryl Montague, shooting him three times.

"I think all of us would like to think that there's something more going on that justify or lead to those actions," said George.

A court-appointed competency expert previously found Lewis competent but a different expert, on behalf of the defense, found her incompetent. A judge agreed with the latter stating Lewis doesn't have a "reasonable degree of rational understanding" to consult with her attorney.

Now, there's another hearing scheduled where George will have to argue to get Lewis medical help in hopes to continue prosecution.

"We'll have to show that we think that she should be hospitalized versus released," said George.

Testimony during an earlier competency hearing said Lewis has been medicated in the past and seems to do well. The state hopes that's what happens again so she can return to the courtroom.

Lewis' defense attorney did not answer our request for comment. As for the victim, he remains out of work and says he's frustrated with the decision and ongoing delays.

Related Stories:

Mental health experts duel over shooting suspect's competency

Shooting victim speaks out about his long road to recovery

Shooting suspect charged with attacking mental health worker

Police: Shooting suspect visited funeral home first

Case of woman accused of shooting firearms instructor back in court

Police looking for public's help on shooting timeline

Westford shooting raises questions on gun regulation

Friend: Firearms instructor in a coma, on life support

How Vt. State Police determine threats to the public

Police: Worcester woman charged in Westford shooting

Vermont State Police investigate shooting in Westford