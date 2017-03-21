Judge rules NY woman accused in firearms instructor shooting incompetent

A Vermont woman accused of setting fires at two businesses has been ordered to undergo an in-patient mental health evaluation.
Investigators are calling on people with information in a Vermont cold case to come forward now before part of the reward expires.
Vermont fire investigators are seeking the cause of the blaze that destroyed a Brighton home.
The New Hampshire Legislature has approved an $11.7 billion two-year state budget.
New York lawmakers have adjourned their 2017 session without a deal to extend Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.
Senate Republicans have been behind closed doors for weeks writing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Here's a closer look at the bill they unveiled Thursday.
One of the main proponents of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in Vermont says he's still hopeful legalization can happen next year, even though the Legislature failed to pass a legalization bill in...
The New Hampshire Legislature is set to vote on providing partial funding for full-day kindergarten and using the keno lottery game to pay for it.
