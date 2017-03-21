Gov. Scott appoints 2 to Vt. Board of Education

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Board of Education has two new members.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that John Carroll and John O'Keefe will take over for outgoing members Stephan Morse and Sean-Marie Oller, whose terms expired Feb. 28.

Both appointees come from politics. Carroll was a Republican majority leader in the state Senate in the late '80s and early '90s and has served on local school boards.

He was most recently director of global services for Hanover, New Hampshire-based Hypertherm, a multinational company that manufactures high-tech metal cutting instruments.

O'Keefe worked for former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as a legislative director and also worked as a legislative aide in the U.S. House. He's been town manager of Manchester, Vermont, since 2007.

