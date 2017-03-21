Vermont delegation to hold joint town hall meeting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation are holding a town hall meeting to address issues of "major consequence" with their constituents.

In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch say they want to allow people in Vermont to address them all through one forum.

They say budget cuts, environmental regulations and Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act will be on the table for discussion.

The meeting will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hazen Union School in Hardwick, Vermont.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.