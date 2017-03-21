NH lawmakers eye protection for towns that postponed elections

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Senate lawmakers are considering legislation to ensure that the results of any elections or Town Meetings that were postponed by last week's snowstorm are ratified.

The powerful March 14 nor'easter coincided with town elections across New Hampshire. Many communities postponed their elections as a result, despite urging by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. He had warned that those towns that rescheduled their elections could face lawsuits alleging voter suppression.

The Senate Election Law and International Affairs Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday on a bill that would ratify the results of affected communities.

