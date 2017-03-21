Lawyers seeking to exclude evidence in NH infant death case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - Lawyers for a man charged in the 2015 death of an 11-month-old boy in Alexandria, New Hampshire, are seeking to exclude evidence from his trial.

Tommy Page faces several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of Shawn Sylvester.

WMUR-TV reports documents filed at Grafton County Superior Court say Page's lawyers want to exclude information that police gathered from his cellphone. Prosecutors say the evidence was legally obtained.

Authorities say Sylvester died of blunt impact head trauma. The documents say the boy's mother left her son with the 29-year-old Page, her boyfriend, for a few hours and returned to find the baby "lying face-down in his bed in a pool of vomit." Officials say there was evidence of drugs in Sylvester's system.

The trial is scheduled to start later this year.

