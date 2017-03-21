Donkey basketball fundraiser drawing animal abuse complaints

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont group that investigates child abuse is drawing complaints that a planned donkey basketball fundraiser is promoting animal abuse.

A petition drive has been directed at OUR House of Central Vermont. The event is scheduled April 28 at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.

The Times Argus reports OUR House Executive Director Rebecca Duranleau say she vetted the company, Green Mountain Donkeyball, that supplies donkeys for people to ride in basketball games for similar fundraisers. She disagrees that the animals are being mistreated or harmed.

She said the company has strict rules that include a 200-pound weight limit for participants, as well as a requirement that players receive advance training. Participants are prohibited from pulling the donkey's tail, mane and ears and hitting or kicking the animals during the game.

