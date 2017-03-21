Quantcast

Stop sites selected for Bennington-Rensselaer bus service

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two pickup and drop-off sites are planned in Manchester, Vermont, for a new, state-supported bus service that will connect the area to an Amtrak station near New York's capital.

The bus route, set to open in the summer or fall, will link the Bennington-Manchester area to the Amtrak rail station in Rensselaer, New York.

The Bennington Banner reports a stop is planned at Manchester Village, either at the Equinox Hotel or old courthouse. A second stop will be at the former Manchester and the Mountains Regional Chamber of Commerce building.

Planners with the Bennington County Regional Commission say a Bennington stop hasn't been selected yet.

Sites under consideration include the Bennington Welcome Center, the Bennington Station and the Green Mountain Community Network stop on Main Street.

